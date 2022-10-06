Sonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

Sonia tells Lalu, Nitish to meet her again after Cong gets new president

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 06: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi joined the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya district today, Thursday morning.

Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi and other leaders and workers during the yatra.

Congress party in a tweet said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra gets major boost as Smt Sonia Gandhi joins all the Padyatris today. Yatra to resume from Pandavapura Taluk, Mandya."

LIVE: Bharat Jodo Yatra gets major boost as Smt Sonia Gandhi joins all the Padyatris today. Yatra to resume from Pandavapura Taluk, Mandya. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi https://t.co/tdQlhsOfDQ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2022

The party in another tweet said, "Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march."

Unfazed, Undeterred & United.



More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/qsGqLQzBJ5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2022

Karnataka's state Congress president said that the party was proud that Sonia Gandhi came to walk on the streets on Karnataka.

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is historic and people want to join, says Ramesh

"After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to closing its shop: DK Shivakumar, State Congress president," ANI reported the leader as saying.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysore on Monday to attend the yatra.

After a long time, Sonia Gandhi is participating in a party event. She used to not participate due to health issues.

The yatra, which is 3,570 km long, started from Kanyakumari on September 8. It has to cover as many as 12 States in five months.

Know all about Sonia Gandhi

The Congress has claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra will combat the divisive politics of the BJP government and also said the yatra is an effort to awaken the people of the country.

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10:26 [IST]