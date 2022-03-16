YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to assess situation in 5 states, suggest organisational changes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 16: A day after asking the state chiefs of five states to resign following the poll debacle, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday engaged five senior leaders to assess the post-poll situation in five states, asking them to suggest organisational changes.

    Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to assess situation in 5 states, suggest organisational changes

    Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil has been asked to assess the situation in Goa, Jairam Ramesh in Manipur and Ajay Maken in Punjab, where the Congress lost power to the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress leader Jitendra Singh will to asses the post-poll situation in Uttar Pradesh and suggest changes, while Avinash Pandey has been asked to do so in Uttarakhand.

    "Congress president has appointed leaders to assess the post-poll situation and suggest organisational changes in the states (with inputs) from MLA candidates and important leaders with immediate effect," an official communication said.

    The Congress Working Committee had discussed the reasons for the poll debacle and authorised Sonia Gandhi to initiate necessary changes in these states after the drubbing. Gandhi Tuesday had asked the chiefs of its Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur units to submit their resignations.

    The Congress, which had a fair chance of retaining Punjab and emerge victorious in Goa, fared poorly in the just-concluded assembly elections.

    Meanwhile, the leaders of Congress, who are part of G-23, a group demanding organisational overhaul in the party, met at senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's house. PTI

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 21:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X