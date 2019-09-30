  • search
    Son unable to contact mother whose train was late; What Railways did will leave you touched

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 30: Lakhs of people travel by trains in India daily and many trains get delayed. So, long as the family members are in touch with their dear ones travelling by trains and are assured of their safety, things would be fine. The trepidation and anxiety creeps in when a train is running very late, an elderly family member is onboard and one is unable to communicate.

    This is what happened to Sashwat whose mother Shila Pandey was travelling in a train which was running nearly 12 hours late. Sashwat got really worried when he was unable to contact his mother and he took to Twitter and requested the Indian Railways to help him.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    He tagged @RailMinIndia and @PiyushGoyal in his tweet, and posted details of train number and coach in which his mother was travelling. The Indian Railways replied and asked for "PNR and contact number."

    "Sir, I am unable to contact my mother Mrs.Shila Pandey. She is travelling in Ajmer-SDAH Express 12988 with starting date 28-09-2019 in Coach S5, the train is running late by 12 hours. Sir, please help me know if she is there alright," Shashwat tweeted.

    The Railways, from its official handle @Railseva, replied, "Kindly share PNR & contact number."

    To this, Shashwat replied that he does not know PNR number but gace other details he knew.

    "I'm unaware of the PNR, but the ticket was booked from the IRCTC Rail Connect App with the Mobile No. 9415695943, the e-ticket in the form of a SMS was received in the same," he tweeted.

    "Kindly share date of boarding & boarding station name," Indian Railways Seva tweeted.

    "Date of Boarding 29-09-2019 from PT.DEEN DAYAL UPADHYAYA JN," Sashwat replied.

    The Railway officials promptly reached his mother and arranged a talk between the two and Sashwat was left touched. Indian Railways had proved yet again that it cares for passengers.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
