  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Soldier who fought Kargil war declared foreigner, detained

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 30: The family of a retired soldier who fought the Kargil war approached the Gauhati High Court after he was sent to a detention centre for foreigners and illegal migrants.

    Mohammad Sanaullah was arrested soon after he was summoned y the Assam Border Organisation on Tuesday. He had retired as an honorary Lieutenant in the Army. He was arrested after the Foreigners' Tribunal adjudged him a non-citizen.

    Soldier who fought Kargil war declared foreigner, detained

    Sanaullah's son, Shahid Akthar asked how could someone who has served the country be treated as a foreigner and be taken to a detention centre like this.

    Sanaullah also has two daughters, but his children are not on the NRC as they are descendants of a person who as of now is declared foreigner.

    Economist Jean Dreze released after being detained for 2 hours in Jharkhand

    It may be recalled that in 2017, Sanaullah's cousin Ajmal Haque was served a notice, which the Assam police later said was a case of mistaken identity. Haque has been campaigning for ex-servicemen since then and said that a a soldier returns home after years of service and if this is the treatment meted out to him, then it amounts to murdering him.

    lok-sabha-home

    More KARGIL WAR News

    Read more about:

    soldier kargil war foreigners

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 5:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue