  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Social distancing, virtual religious meet': WHO issues guidelines for safe Ramadan practices

    By
    |

    Washington, Apr 18: The World Health Organisation on Saturday called for social distancing during the muslim holy month of Ramadan to stem the spread of coronavirus that has claimed more than 1.5 lakh lives around the world.

    File photo
    File photo

    Amid the global coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO advised that several steps should be followed during Ramadan to mitigate the impact on public health.

    "A standardised risk assessment exercise must be followed while taking a decision to either modify or cancel, or proceed with holding a mass gathering," said the WHO statement.

    "To avoid physical contact, other means of greeting can be adopted such as waving, nodding or putting the hand over the heart. Unwell and old people should take extra precautions and avoid attending any gathering whatsoever. Those with pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension/diabetes have also been asked to avoid events," it added.

    Instead of the mass gatherings, virtual alternatives can be adopted, for example, using mediums such as television, radio or the internet.

    The world health agency said that any gathering during Ramadan should be held in an outdoor setting and that smaller services with fewer people should be preferred over large gatherings.

    "In case an ill person is identified at an event, immediate contact tracing must be facilitated," it said.

    "A healthy diet must be followed and one should keep himself/herself hydrated at all times. Fresh food items and plenty of water has been recommended to those fasting during this period," it further said.

    More RAMADAN News

    Read more about:

    ramadan coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 0:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X