Smriti Irani tests COVID-19 negative

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19.

Irani had on October 28 announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers," Irani tweeted.