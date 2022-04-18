Smriti Irani sets new ‘mother’ standards with her heartfelt post for her daughter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a heartfelt note for her daughter Zoish Irani on April 17.

She took to Instagram to share the picture of her daughter and along with that she shared a very sweet note. She said that not just her but everyone cherishes Zoish's compassion.

You came into our lives with a promise to love & live with laughter for as long as there is breath ... your strength brings confidence to me , your warmth and tender care are not reserved for only those who have your heart .. your compassion is something we all cherish and are proud of ... my formidable daughter you have a heart of gold and a steely resolve to follow your path .. may all your dreams come true .. love you @zoishiranii.

The post has been liked over 12,000 times. Many including Ekta Kapoor have commented on the post. Others including Divya Seth and Jaya Bhattacharya too have commented on the post.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:55 [IST]