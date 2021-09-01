'Smart lockdown, strict containment: Centre's strategy to fix covid crisis in Kerala

Radicals in Kerala could use Kabul bombings as inspiration to recruit more for ISIS

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 01: Amid the growing concern over, COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the centre has reportedly said that strict containment and lockdown measures must to curb the pandemic from spreading further.

According to the reports, the centre has suggested that the state needs a strategic and smart containment, including a night curfew only in view of festivities to break chain of transmission like it happened in Delhi.

There is no other way but to lock down areas where infection rate is high. The test positivity rate is high and cases can only come down if strict lockdown is implemented," News 18 reported quoting sources.

Kerala, hailed globally for its handling of the pandemic has been recording over 30,000 fresh cases in a day, while the country's total cases stands over 40.000.

The southern state has been reporting more than 10,000 new cases every day for more than a month even as other states witnessed a drop in daily surge.

The rampant surge in cases is being recorded even after the state has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am to tackle the transmission of the infection.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 16:35 [IST]