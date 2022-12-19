Slipper thrown at Kannada actor Darshan at Kranti promotion, incident caught on camera

In the world of 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'Godfather', a 'Kantara' is making waves too

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 19: A slipper was hurled at Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on Sunday during the promotion of his film, 'Kranti'.

The video, which has now become viral, shows cops circling Darshan as a slipper hit his shoulder.

"It is not your mistake brother, no problem" Darshan responded quickly to calm down his angry fans in the gathering.

The actor immediately left the scene with police protection.

Actor Darshan, popularly known as Challenging Star, landed in soup recently after he made a sexist remark.

Kantara row: FIR against Kannada actor Chetan Kumar for 'hurting’ religious sentiments

"Goddess of Luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out," the actor told in a recent interview.

The actor received backlash on social media as the comment was viewed as misogynistic views towards women.

Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, Darshan's upcoming movie Kranti marks Challenging Star's 55th outing.

As per the poster release, the film will be out in 5 languages- Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The intense poster shows the actor's face in a red shade made with Kannada text.

The film is all set for a grand release on January 26.

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 16:07 [IST]