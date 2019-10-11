Skulls found in ICDS Centre in WB while digging for laying foundation stone

Nakashipara, Oct 11: Labourers while digging the earth for laying the foundation stone of an ICDS Centre in West Bengal's Nadia district found some skeletal remains and three skulls, an official said.

The labourers were digging at Dhubi Karigar village in the district on Thursday when they found the skeletal remains and skulls, the official said.

Nadia District Magistrate Vibhu Goel said "I have heard of it. I have seen the photographs. There are three skulls in the photograph. I have told them to dig the spot on Friday and the police will also be there during digging."

Some locals people said the spot was a graveyard a long time ago. Panchayat member Abdul Salam Ansari said "I have never seen the land used as a graveyard. These may of century-old skeletons."