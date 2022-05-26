YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Since January forces have gunned down 26 foreign terrorists in J&K

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 26: Security forces have killed 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits in Jammu and Kashmir during the first five months of the year, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

    Since January forces have gunned down 26 foreign terrorists in J&K
    Representational Image

    "So far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said after three Lashkar terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

    Kumar said 14 of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed.

    Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

    Two Lashkar ultras, who were allegedly involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district on May 13.

    A senior army officer earlier this month said the foreign terrorists were compelled to come out of their hideouts to conduct operations in Kashmir as the number of local ultras is coming down in the valley.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More TERRORISTS News  

    Read more about:

    terrorists kashmir valley security forces

    Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X