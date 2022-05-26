How ISI bonded its terrorists and Khalistan forces to activate the K2 desk

How Pak is fooling the world by using its derivatives, The Resistence Front, Lashkar-e-Khalsa

Targeted killings in J&K done by Pakistan to dissuade Hindu pilgrims from attending Amarnath Yatra

How ISI-Khalsitan terror groups use local gangsters for the deniability factor

Since January forces have gunned down 26 foreign terrorists in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 26: Security forces have killed 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits in Jammu and Kashmir during the first five months of the year, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

"So far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said after three Lashkar terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Kumar said 14 of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Two Lashkar ultras, who were allegedly involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district on May 13.

A senior army officer earlier this month said the foreign terrorists were compelled to come out of their hideouts to conduct operations in Kashmir as the number of local ultras is coming down in the valley.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 17:14 [IST]