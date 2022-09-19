Sikh Delegation meets PM Modi at his residence | VIDEO

Six killed, many injured as bus falls off bridge in Jharkhand; PM Modi expresses grief

New Delhi, Sep 19: On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, Delhi's Gurdwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji organised an 'Akhand paath' which started on 15th September and culminated on 17th September.

This 'Akhand paath' was attended by thousands of Sikh devotees. This was perhaps first of its kind initiative, when a Gurdwara organised 'Akhand paath' for the Prime Minister of the country. Langer, Heath Camp and Blood donation camp were also organised by the Gurdwara on the occasion.

A delegation of the Gurudwara visited the Prime Minister at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today to offer prasad and blessings.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, Delhi’s Gurdwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji organised an ‘Akhand paath’ which started on 15th September and culminated on 17th September. pic.twitter.com/aCM2LRk7GH — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) September 19, 2022

The Sikh delegation honoured the Prime Minister by tying a Pagdi and offering a Siropa. An ardas was also performed for the Prime Minister's long life and good health.

Prime Minister expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation and thanked them for their wishes and prayers for his well-being. He said that he was humbled and deeply touched by their gesture for making him feel a part of the Sikh Community.

He reiterated the commitment of the government for continuously working towards the welfare of the Sikh community.

During the meeting, the delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for the path breaking initiatives taken by him for the honour and welfare of the Sikh community. They recounted several efforts done by the Prime Minister including declaring 26 December as "Veer Baal Divas", reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of GST on langars run by gurdwaras, ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others.

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 13:58 [IST]