YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SII disassociates itself from its executive's remarks on Covid vaccination drive

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The Serum Institute has disassociated itself from its executive director''s statement that the government began the COVID-19 vaccination of multiple age groups without taking into consideration the available stock, stating that this is "not the view of the company".

    Serum Institute disassociates itself from its executives remarks on Covid vaccination drive

    In a letter to the Union Health Ministry on May 22, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), clarified that the statement by its executive director Suresh Jadav at a recent event is not the view of the company, sources said.

    Covid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: DataCovid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: Data

    "On behalf of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, I want to inform you that this statement is not issued on behalf of SIIPL (Serum Institute of India Private Limited) and the Company completely dissociates itself from this statement. It is reiterated that, this is not the view of the company at all.

    "SIIPL is committed to maximise its Covishield production and it stands shoulder to shoulder to strengthen the government''s fight against COVID-19," he said in a communique.

    SII also clarified that Poonawalla is the only official spokesperson of the company.

    Amid an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, SII executive director Suresh Jadhav on Friday alleged that the government began inoculating people from multiple age groups without taking into account the available stock of vaccines and the WHO guidelines.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X