Significant data on nasal vaccine soon says Bharat Biotech

New Delhi, July 30: Bharat Biotech said that the company was expecting significant data on its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine in the next two and half months.

In another two and half months, we are going to have significant data, the company's founder Krishna Ella said.

The nasal vaccine is perceived to be a game changer in the battle against COVID-19. It is also believed to be more effective, since it is expected to generate immune responses at the site of the infection. It is also easy to scale it up and can produce 100 million doses a month, Ella told a FICCI Capital Markets Conference.

According to World Health Organisation this nasal vaccines whose clinical trials are underway in India could be a game changer for children.

They could also make for useful booster shots against emerging variants of the virus. And if they work for COVID-19, some immunologists hope that they could kick off a new wave of investment in intranasal vaccines for other diseases.

