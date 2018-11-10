Signature bridge- new selfie spot in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 10: Love for photos, especially, selfies makes people go to any extent ignorant of threats to life. The newly inaugurated Signature bridge in the national capital has become a new spot to take quirky selfies.
'No selfie zones' should be introduced at the bridge to avoid untoward incidents. In fact, recently, researchers at the US National Library of Medicine recommended that 'no selfie zones' should be introduced at dangerous spots to reduce deaths.
The bridge has history
In fact, the bridge was built to avoid traffic congestions after an unfortunate accident in which 28 school students died in an accident on the narrow Wazirabad bridge in 1997.
To avoid traffic congestion
Since then, the Delhi government had plans to build another parallel wide bridge nearby to alleviate traffic congestion. By the end of 1998, the Delhi government finalised the draft plan for this bridge. The bridge was inaugurated on 4 November 2018 by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal with the aim to ease the burgeoning traffic congestion on the existing Wazirabad bridge.
If the Delhi government
If the Delhi government should wake up before any mishaps from Signature bridge hit the headlines. If not, the main purpose behind the construction of an engineering marvel will go in vain.
Signature Bridge during a laser show
A view of the newly inaugurated Signature Bridge during a laser show, at Wazirabad in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 4, 2018. The Signature Bridge, India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge, will be opened for public from Monday, November 5, 2018.
India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge
A view from the newly inaugurated Signature Bridge, at Wazirabad in New Delhi, Monday, Nov 5, 2018. The Signature Bridge, India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge opened for public.