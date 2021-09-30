Sidhu can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show: Amarinder Singh

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 30: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he will not join the BJP while categorically stating that he will not remain in Congress. He also attacked Navjot Sidhu calling him a "childish man."

    In an interview with a TV channel, the 79-year-old politician said that he has made his decision that he would not be part of Congress anymore after facing so much of humiliation, but he would not be joining the saffron party.

    Rumours were rife that Singh was likely to join the BJP following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, he has not revealed his next move.

    Amarinder Singh, who had called Sidhu an "unstable man" recently, went further to call him an "immature" and "childish" man. He added that the cricketer-turned-politician was not a team player which is why he cannot lead the Punjab Congress.

    "Sidhu is an immature person. I have said this repeatedly that he is not a stable man. He is not a team player. He is a loner. How will he handle the Punjab Congress as its chief? For that you need to be a team player, which Sidhu is not," NDTV quoted him as saying in the exclusive interview.

    The former Chief Minister of Punjab had recently vowed to defeat Sidhu in the next election and predicted that under the latter's leadership the party would not touch double digits in the polls.

    Singh had resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab after a bitter fallout with the state Congress chief Sidhu. In a surprising turn of events, the cricketer-turned-politician resigned from his position, but the party has not accepted it.

    Taking a dig at Sidhu's association with a popular comedy show, Amarinder Singh said, "Sidhu is good at creating a scene. He can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show and get a crowd, but he is not a serious guy. How can a non-serious person be taking serious, major decisions in the running of a party and the state government. He can only do theatrics."

    Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 16:08 [IST]
