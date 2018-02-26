'Siddaramaiah govt insensitive towards farmers', says Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah on Monday alleged that withdrawal of cases against Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members is the result of unidirectional action by Siddaramaiah government. Amit Shah was addressing a press conference in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Shah is on a three-day visit to north Karnataka region, during which he met party workers in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgiri districts.

Shah alleged said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's government has failed at every front be it law and order or development. "The insensitive attitude of the Siddaramaiah government towards families of the farmers who committed suicide is deplorable," he said.

Earlier, he offered prayers at Sri Kshethra Malakheda Temple in Kalaburagi.

Shah had on Sunday claimed that the current government is going to sink after the results of the state assembly elections. "In the upcoming elections result, the boat of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government is going to sink. By 2022, not only poor of Karnataka but every poor of India will have a 'pucca' house. This is a promise by Narendra Modi government," Shah had said while addressing a public gathering.

Shah visited the historic Gurdwara Nanak Jhira Sahib in Bidar and also went to the home of Shivaraj Basalingappa Alreddy, a farmer who committed suicide, at Mangalgi village in Bidar.

Offered prayers at Sri Kshethra Malakheda Temple in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/prytinnxOb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2018

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

