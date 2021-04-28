Religious conversion for the sake of marriage: The dire need for a law against it

Shun my way or no way attitude, welcome suggestions: Allahabad HC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Apr 28: The Allahabad High Court stepped in and issued orders for judicial officers to be appointed as nodal officers in nine of the worst hit districts owing to COVID-19.

The nodal officers will report every weekend about the prevailing situation in these nine districts. The court said that those in power should shun the my way or no way attitude and welcome suggestions from all quarters. Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar said that the reports submitted by the nodal officers will be placed before it during the hearing to ensure compliance of directions issued by the court to the state government.

The ghost of Corona is marching on the roads and streets of the major cities of the state and it can be anybody's fate. Those with resources will survive and the rest as histories of the pandemics tell us may die for want of proper healthcare, the court also said.

The HC asked the District Judges of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Jhansi to nominate a judicial officer of the rank of Civil Judge (senior division) or above as the nodal officer.

The court also said that the state government must ensure that every death in hospitals and facilities dedicated to Covid treatment is reported to the nodal officers. The government shall ensure correctness of data forward to the officer concerned, each day.