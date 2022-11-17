Shraddha Walker: The girl we know now, but who was she?

Shraddha Walker murder: 5 things police investigation found so far

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 17: Shraddha Walker's murder has come as a shock for the entire nation as spine-chilling details are emerging about the gruesome incident everyday. Her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala has confessed that he strangled her to death, cut her body into 35 pieces, kept the pieces in a refrigerator and disposed of her body piece by piece in Mehrauli forest.

During the ongoing investigation, he revealed that he took inspiration from American series 'Dexter' to dispose of her body and researched on internet to ensure that there were no traces left about the murder. Aftab has reportedly confessed that he even googled for the perfect chopper that he could use to cut the body into pieces.

5 things police has found so far

Blood stains in Aftab Amin Poonawalla's kitchen have been found and blood samples have been sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is. About 10-13 bones have been recovered from a forest in the Chhattarpur area and have been sent to the forensic lab to find out whether it belonged to Shraddha or not. DNA sample of her father Vikas Walker has been taken so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched. Aftab continued to lie about her whereabouts but the police investigations found that Rs 54,000 was transferred from her account to his on May 26. This exposed his lie that she had left their house on May 22 and did not contact him after that. Delhi Police recovered a bag of Shraddha in Aftab's house, which has her belongings. The bag has to be now identified by Shraddha's family. He has left many digital evidences that the police traced to reach the truth of the case.

Shraddha Walker: The girl we know now, but who was she?

What is still missing?

The challenge for the investigating officers is that the murder was committed six months ago and the accused has reportedly destroyed many physical evidences.

The weapon used to allegedly chop Shraddha's body and mobile phone are yet to be traced.

The clothes worn by Aftab and Shraddha on the day of the murder have not been found.

Background

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Shraddha Walker murder case: How Aftab evaded arrest but a bank transfer exposed his lies

Police sources have revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he lost temper and strangled her to death.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:03 [IST]