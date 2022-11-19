Now a Hindu girl Kavita Rani is murdered by Abu Bakr in Bangladesh, her body cut in pieces

Shraddha murder: Do not use third degree during narco test on Aftab says court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: A Delhi Court which had on November 17 permitted the police to conduct a narco-analysis test on Aftab Amin Poonawala who strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker before chopping her body had in its order said that the police cannot physically or mentally torture the accused during the test.

"The IO is also not to use any third-degree measures. MLC must be prepared in accordance with the rules," an order passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore read. The court had allowed the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory to allow the Investigating Officer to conduct the narco analysis test within five days.

While passing the order the court recorded Aftab's consent and informed him about the legalities and procedural formalities. Only after the accused agreed to take the test was the order permitting the police passed.

In 2010 the Supreme Court had held that the conduct of narco analysis, polygraph or brain mapping is allowed only once the accused gives consent. Conducting these tests without the consent of the accused is illegal the court had also held.

The test on Aftab became necessary because he had made contradictory claims during his interrogation.

Shraddha Walker's 2020 viral pic shows cuts on face, swollen eyes and bruised cheeks

On Thursday Magistrate Aviral Shukla extended the custody the accused by five days. The custody was granted after the court was told by the police that important evidence was still missing and Aftab needs to be remanded for a few more days in police custody.

Around 100 lawyers from the Saket court gathered outside the court and shouted 'hang him, hang him' slogans.

Aftab admitted that he burnt Shraddha's face after he chopped her body into pieces. He said that he did so to conceal her identity. The police confirmed that the accused murdered Shraddha between 8 pm and 10 pm. He had also purchased a refrigerator to store her body parts. He later disposed the body parts in different parts of Delhi, he had told the police.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:00 [IST]