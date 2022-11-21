Shraddha murder case: Aftab to undergo lie detector test before Narco

New Delhi, Nov 21: In a key development, the Delhi Police on Monday filed an application in the local court for the polygraphy test of Aftab Amin Poonawala who has been accused of killing his live-in-partner Shraddha Walker in the national capital. The hearing is likely to take place tomorrow before the metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore.

A polygraph test or lie detector test is based on the assumption that physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration of a human subject that are triggered when a person is lying are different. The test at times also records the perspiration of a person and arm as well as leg movement.

It must be noted that Aftab is also likely to under narco analysis test, in order to figure out the real motive behind the murder and the timeline.

Aftab to first face Polygraphy test

Earlier in the day, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said, ''A polygraphic test is to be conducted on Poonawala before the narco test for which his consent is needed, and the police have been informed about that.'' "We are not conducting the narco test on Aftab today," said FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta, as reported by news agency PTI.

Aftab shifted boxes from Mumbai to Delhi weeks after murder

Punit Puri, also an assistant director at the FSL, said the polygraphic test would be conducted if the consent is received. "It will be followed by medical tests and after these only the narco test will be performed." "Within 10 days, narco test will be done," he added.

Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta said they had received a request for the narco test "and we have started our work as well. Our director Deepa Varma has instructed us to take the case on priority". "There was a meeting on Sunday between the FSL and the police team and everything has been decided but some parameters need to be completed before the narco test and they have been informed to the police. As soon they complete them we can do the narco test," he said.

Explaining the narco test, Rajneesh Gupta, the FSL crime scene in-charge, said it is a lengthy process with various disciplines such as medical practitioners involved as this is done in the operation theatre. "Experts from FSL, photo division, narco specialists are there so all teams work together and their consent is also needed to work in coordination. Our officers are already having a meeting with all departments to take their consents and when we get it we will have a date with us which we will inform you," he told PTI.

A senior FSL official said earlier in the day an elaborate discussion was held on Sunday with the Delhi Police team probing the Shraddha Walker murder case.

As Aftab Poonawala's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, Delhi Police is running against time to get the test conducted.

Where will Aftab Poonawala's narco test be conducted?

The narco analysis test will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

In an order dated November 17, a Delhi court had directed the city police to complete the narco analysis test within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.

Shraddha Walkar murder: Cops find part of skull, bones in forest

What is Narco test?

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state. Investigating agencies use this test after other evidences do not provide a clear picture of the case.

Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Aftab Poonawala's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.

Background

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Police sources have revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he lost temper and strangled her to death on May 18.

After killing her, he chopped off her body into many peices and kept it in the 300-litre refrigerator. He dumped by piece for the next 18 days at Mehrauli forest. The missing complaint was filed by her father after her friend alerted him that his daughter was untraceable for over two months.

