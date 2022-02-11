Should not spread to a national level: SC on hijab issue

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: A girl in Karnataka approached the Supreme Court following an advise by the Karnataka High Court to avoid wearing religious garments until it decides on a case involving restrictions on hijab.

Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana said that he was declining an urgent hearing on the matter while observing that these things should not be spread to a national level. We will interfere at the appropriate time, the CJI said.

Please do not spread it to larger levels. we know what is happening. Think over, is it proper to bring these things to Delhi? The national level? If there is anything wrong, we will protect, the Supreme Court said.

Meanwhile the Karnataka High Court would resume hearing on the matter on Monday.

"The government has issued an order thereby denying entry to the Muslim Women wearing Hijab in the educational institutions. The impugned order creates an unreasonable classification between the non-Muslim female students and the Muslim female students and thereby is in straight violation of the concept of secularism which forms the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.

The impugned order is also in sheer violation of Articles 14, 15, 19, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and also violates the core principles of the International Conventions that India is a signatory to," the student had said in her appeal before the Supreme Court.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:28 [IST]