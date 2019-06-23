Shopian encounter: 4 terrorists killed by security forces

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shopian, June 23: Four terrorists have been shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place in Daramdora Keegam area of Shopian district.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. The terrorists fired at the security forces during the search operation, triggering an encounter.

J&K: Terrorist gunned down in Baramulla

"The operation was focused on the orchard area. As the security forces tightened the cordon around the hiding militants, they opened fire that triggered an encounter which is currently underway," a police official was quoted by news agency as saying.

The identity and group affiliation of the dead terrorists was being ascertained, news agency PTI reported.