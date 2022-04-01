Shopian encounter: 1 terrorist gunned down

Tire, track eliminate: Why has the Poonch encounter dragged on for so long

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said, according to news agency PTI.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, a militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, the official added.

(PTI)

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 10:33 [IST]