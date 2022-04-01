YouTube
    Shopian encounter: 1 terrorist gunned down

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 01: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said, according to news agency PTI.

    Shopian encounter: 1 terrorist gunned down

    Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

    In the ensuing exchange of firing, a militant was killed, the official said.

    The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, the official added.

    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    encounter shopian terrorists

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 10:33 [IST]
    X