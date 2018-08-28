  • search

Shivraj Singh Chauhan to restart his Jan Ashirvad Yatra from August 29

    New Delhi, Aug 28: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who had stopped his Jan Ashirvad Yatra after the death of former Prime Minister of the country Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will restart his yatra from Rahli to reach Teekamgarh in the state on August 30. He was in Delhi today to attend CM's meeting with the PM and party chief.

    All the three chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states, which are likely to go for elections in November-December, are organising Rath Yatra with different names. The first leg of yatra of Chattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh covering 55 Assembly seats is over. He will start the second leg of his yatra to cover 35 Assembly seats anytime now.

    Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is already taking out Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra. As per the BJP claims all its chief ministers are getting good response from the people for the good work of their government still the BJP is little apprehensive as the party is facing dual anti-incumbency.

    The party sources said that Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments are already facing incumbency of 15 years that is three terms and now the incumbency of the Central government. However, efforts are being made to capitalize on the central government schemes but how far they will be helpful, it is too early to say. However, the MP BJP claims that it is confident and sure to win elections as the Congress is divided house in the state.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 21:51 [IST]
