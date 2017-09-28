Shiv Sena dares BJP to prove Yashwant Sinha wrong

The Shiv Sena on Thursday trained its gun on the BJP government over the criticism of its economic policies by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha.

Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, said Sinha had spoken the truth and dared the BJP to prove him wrong.

"Sinha has spoken the truth. He has thrown light on many issues which have wreaked havoc, including demonetisation, the current economic crisis, etc. We have to see what punishment will be meted out to him" the editorial in Saamna said.

It said that when Chidambaram said the same, the government dismissed his views and when Sena questioned demonetisation, they were dubbed as 'traitors', and asked how will the government respond to Sinha.

In a newspaper article headlined, "I need to speak up now", Yashwant Sinha had criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over what he called the "mess the finance minister has made of the economy" and flayed demonetisation and the way the GST had been rolled out.

The veteran BJP leader said that the government's statistical changes in calculating GDP have inflated the figures by over 200 basis points, or 2 percentage points, annually. "According to the old method of calculation, the growth rate of 5.7 percent is actually 3.7 percent or less."

OneIndia News