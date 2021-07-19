Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested for 'making porn films'

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 19: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Reportedly, Kundra was the "key conspirator" in the matter. Police also added that they have sufficient evidence against Kundra.

"There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please," according to a statement by CP Mumbai.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 23:03 [IST]