YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested for 'making porn films'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 19: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

    Raj kundra

    Reportedly, Kundra was the "key conspirator" in the matter. Police also added that they have sufficient evidence against Kundra.

    "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please," according to a statement by CP Mumbai.

    More SHILPA SHETTY News  

    Read more about:

    shilpa shetty entertainment raj kundra

    Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 23:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X