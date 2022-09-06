Sheikh Hasina received by PM Modi says we value India’s contribution

New Delhi, Sep 06: Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with whom she will be holding bilateral talks.

Hasina told reporters that her talks with PM Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries. They would also discuss the economic developments she said while adding it is always a pleasure to visit India.

"India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other," she said.

She also said that the main focus it to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our two countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus, she added.

She hoped for a very fruitful discussion during her four day state visit. She said that thee main aim is to develop economically and also fulfilling the basic needs of the people.

"With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that," she said. On Monday after her arrival she visited visited Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar later called on the Bangladesh PM. "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership," India's foreign minister said in a tweet.