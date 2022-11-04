Shaven body, a trimmer and a note on Kafirs: Why the Coimbatore blast was a suicide attack

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The Islamic State rule book, or for that matter any terrorist rule book, says that before undertaking a suicide mission, the body of the bomber needs to be shaved.

New Delhi, Nov 04: Investigation into the Coimbatore blast has revealed that Jamesha Mubin was on a suicide mission and the possible target was a temple. Mubin died in the blast when one of the two LPG cylinders in his car exploded in front of the Sangameswarar Temple in Coimbatore.

He had planned to attack the temple on the eve of Diwali so that he could disrupt the celebrations and also cause fear in the minds of the Hindus, an official tells OneIndia.

The investigators based on evidence say that the fact that he had followed the Islamic State rule book before the attack was evident from the fact that he had shaved his body. This Islamic State rule book, or for that matter any terrorist rule book, says that before undertaking a suicide mission, the body of the bomber needs to be shaved.

A report in the Times of India said that the probe agencies have recovered the trimmer used by Mubin to shave his body prior to the attack. He had also scribbled on a slate that those who touch the house of Allah will be uprooted. He had also listed two types of people - Muslims and Kafirs (non-believers).

The agencies have in recent years unearthed multiple such plots where Hindus and temples have been under the scanner. The Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and the ban on the Popular Front of India are some of the reasons that have been cited by these Islamic radicals to carry out such attacks. In addition to terror strikes, these radical groups have also orchestrated protests, riots just to name a few.

While the motive is becoming increasingly clear in the Coimbatore incident, the agencies are also looking into the larger conspiracy and the financial transactions of the accused persons. Tracing the financial transactions is important for the case in understanding if any funding has come in from abroad. Even if the funding is internal, it would be important so that even the internal enemy is tracked, the source cited above also added.

Friday, November 4, 2022, 12:48 [IST]