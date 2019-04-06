Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, bids adieu to BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Apr 06: After nearly three decades with the BJP, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, formally joined Congress in the presence of senior party leaders on Saturday. Sinha is a two-term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib but was been dropped by the saffron party which has chosen to field union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat.

Welcoming Sinha, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Sinha is a brilliant leader and unfortunately he was part of the wrong party."

In a tweet, Sinha said, "It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP."

"I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, L K Advani," he added.

The Patna Sahib seat is currently held by Shatrughan Sinha, who has often openly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.