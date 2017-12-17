Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Amul's cartoon on 'rodomontade' word

Amul on Saturday took a dig at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's love for linguistics with a 'utterly, butterly, delicious' cartoon. The cartoon was in response to his latest tweet where he used the word 'rodomontade'.

In the cartoon, the Amul girl who is sitting beside the Tharoor, looks baffled as she tries to find the meaning of his complicated English Twitter words flipping through a dictionary, desperately.

The cartoon was accompanied by a witty line that asked, 'Tharooraurus anyone?'

Butterly honoured. But I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex, an ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension.... https://t.co/2VnkHlla1c — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 15, 2017

However, Twitterati soon followed the banter and made the comment section another laughter episode.

The Congress leader had earlier expressed his obsession for words in a tweet, which said "To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!"

OneIndia News