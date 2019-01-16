Shashi Tharoor not allowed inside temple during PM Modi's visit

New Delhi, Jan 16: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday has alleged that he, along with the local MLA and mayor were not allowed to enter the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor, who is the lawmaker from the city, accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of striking their names from the list of people allowed in the temple when the PM was there.

Received PrimeMinister @narendramodi at the SreePadmanabhaSwamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram for the unveiling of a plaque of the Swadesh Darshan project. But when the local MP,MLA&Mayor were to enter the temple w/him for darshan, we learned that @PMOIndia had cut us from d list. pic.twitter.com/mactAJZZgK — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 15, 2019

On Tuesday, Modi inaugurated the multi-crore developmental works carried out at the shrine as part of the Union government's flagship Swadesh Darshan Scheme, which is aimed at developing basic facilities in and around religious institutions across the country, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi visited Kerala on Tuesday and offered prayers at the famous temple in the state capital. Governor Justice P Sathasivam and the state temple body minister Kadakampally Surendran accompanied PM Modi inside the temple.

Recognising the tourism potential of the state, the Centre has sanctioned seven projects in Kerala under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes for about Rs 550 crore.

After the temple visit, Modi left for New Delhi.