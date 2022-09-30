Shashi Tharoor manifesto shows India's map without Jammu and Kashmir

Digvijay Singh bows out of Cong poll race; It's Gehlot vs Tharoor for now

New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor landed himself in a controversy after he made a goof-up and shared a distorted map of India, and omitted portions of Jammu and Kashmir in his election manifesto.

As the photo landed on social media, netizens slammed Tharoor for the massive goof-up with some accusing him of being "divisive".

Later, Tharoor's office made corrections to their manifesto for the election which earlier showed a distorted map of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Shashi Tharoor after his poll manifesto showed the wrong map of India.

"Shashi Tharoor, Congress's presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, the wannabe Congress President is hell-bent on dismembering India. Maybe he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis...," tweeted BJP IT-cell in-charge Amit Malviya.

"Not the first time. Shashi Tharoor is a repeat offender. He wants India splintered and has expressed his mind on more than one occasion...," he added.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress’s presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis… pic.twitter.com/SCTJI94wBz — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 30, 2022

This is not the first time that Shashi Tharoor has landed in a map-in-a-booklet controversy.

In December 2019, Tharoor did a similar mistake, and publicity shared material during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

BJP leader Sambit Patra pointed out the mistake and said the map was to "depict not the territory but the people of India".

Tharoor, who is a member of the group of 23 leaders filed his nomination form for election to elect the next Congress party president.

"It is a privilege to serve the only party in India with an open democratic process to choose its leader. Greatly appreciate Soniaji's guidance and vision," said Tharoor after filing his nomination.

Nearly 9,100 leaders are eligible to cast their votes in the October 17 election.

The Congress presidential election result will be out on October 19.

