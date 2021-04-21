Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury test positive for COVID-19

Jaipur Literature Fest: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor all set to take the stage on February 26

New Delhi, Apr 21: Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, said he will continue to campaign for the West Bengal assembly polls through virtual mode.

The sixth phase of the state polls is due on Thursday.

"I have been tested covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for the last 7 days must comply with covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through the virtual platform," the West Bengal Pradesh Congress president said on Twitter.

"I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away covid from your lives," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

"Praying for the well-being and swift recovery of Adhir Da," he tweeted.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also confirmed that he has tested positive for the infection.

"After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a "positive" frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids.

"My sister and 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he tweeted.

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewala have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Some of the leaders are also hospitalised.