Sabarimala temple in Kerala to open for monthly rituals from July 16; Conditions apply for devotees

PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of six states on COVID-19 situation today

Well collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help out in rescue work

5 or more symptoms in first week of infection linked to long Covid

No, Covid did not disrupt routine vaccinations for children in India

Sharp decline in mask usage since Covid restrictions were relaxed: Govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 16: The government on Friday warned against the declining usage of masks among people and said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over.

"Analysis shows a projected decline in the use of face masks as we resume activities. We should incorporate the use of face masks in our lives as a new normal," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said while addressing the daily news briefing.

"We have to guard against this decline projected in this analysis," he added.

According to the ministry, people have cited four reasons to avoid masks

Breathing problems.

Discomfort.

Masks do not help in the prevention of Covid-19.

Mask is not required if social distancing is maintained.

Though, COVID-19 second wave has subdued, it is duty of every individual's responsibility to follow social distancing, wearing a mask and hand washing.

Whether we are going to a market or a restaurant and even while going to office and using lifts or staircases, we have to inculcate a lifestyle change. Every individual must understand that we have to live with a new normal now. Then only we will be successful in arresting COVID-19 cases and break the chain of transmission.

There may be a slight discomfort in the beginning because breathing happens through a filter, but soon people get adjusted to it. Even pre-symptomatic persons may be saved from spreading the infection by wearing a mask.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 17:29 [IST]