Shaheen Bagh cleared: Massive police deployment in place

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: The entire Shaheen Bagh area has been cleared by the police. A massive deployment of the police has been made to ensure that no more protests take place in the wake of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week the protesters had placed slippers on the wooden cots at the site as a symbolic protest. However some women stayed back.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh had refused to vacate the road despite appeals by the government. The government has said that continuing with the protests at this time is high dangerous in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It is necessary to practise social distancing at this time and hence the protests must be called off, the government had also said.

On Saturday, two groups of protesters engaged in a minor scuffle arising from differences over continuing the protests or calling it off. The protesters have been adamant in their demand and say that it would go on until the newly amended citizenship law is called off.