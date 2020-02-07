Shaheen Bagh Baby's death: SC takes note to stop minors from participating in protests

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of involvement of children and infants in demonstrations in the backdrop of the death of an infant on January 30 at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant will hear the matter on February 10.

The suo moto action came after a twelve-year-old Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, who was recently awarded the National Bravery Award by President Ram Nath Kovind, in a letter to the Chief Justice termed the death of a four-month-old infant in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as a violation of "right to life" under the Constitution.