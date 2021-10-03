Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan arrested in Mumbai cruise drugs case

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 03: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last night.

Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

"During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women).

The detained persons will be produced in a court later in the day after the legal formalities get over, the NCB official said. Early this morning, the NCB questioned the detainees at its office here, he said.