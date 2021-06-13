Chennai police book two for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Teacher of noted CBSE school in Tamil Nadu arrested for sexual misconduct in online classes

Ten-year-old tiger dies in Ranchi zoo after fever, samples sent for testing after Covid ruled out

Sexual abuse case: Self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba booked under Pocso Act

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, June 13: Self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba, who has been accused of sexually harassing school students, was booked under POCSO act.

The mover comes after few students alleged that the founder of Sushil Hari International Residential School in Chennai sexually harassed them.

Reportedly, he did not appear before Chennai's child rights' body, stating he suffered a heart attack.

The FIRs have been filed under several sections of the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and include sexual assault.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 16:25 [IST]