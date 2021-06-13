Sexual abuse case: Self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba booked under Pocso Act

YouTube
    Chennai, June 13: Self-styled godman Siva Shankar Baba, who has been accused of sexually harassing school students, was booked under POCSO act.

    Siva Shankar Baba
    The mover comes after few students alleged that the founder of Sushil Hari International Residential School in Chennai sexually harassed them.

    Reportedly, he did not appear before Chennai's child rights' body, stating he suffered a heart attack.

    The FIRs have been filed under several sections of the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and include sexual assault.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 16:25 [IST]
