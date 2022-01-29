Several restrictions in Delhi ahead of Beating Retreat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Delhi Police has put in place several restrictions in Delhi ahead of the Beating Retreat which will take place today. The ceremony officially marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations.

Apart from the traffic restrictions, arrangements have also been made for the illumination of the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Blocks.

The traffic advisory says that the traffic will be closed from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Rafi Marg between roundabout Sunehri Masjid and roundabout Krishi Bhawan; Raisina Road from roundabout Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk; beyond roundabout Dara Shikoh Road, roundabout Krishna Menon Marg and roundabout Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk; and Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and 'C' Hexagon.

The advisory also said that general public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes i.e Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan Metro stations will remain closed between 2 pm and 9.30 pm. Interchange of passengers from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat metro station during this period.

The Delhi Transport Corporation and other city buses will also be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place coming from Shanti Path- Vinay Marg- Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg- Simon Boliver Marg- Vande Matram Marg- roundabout Shankar Road- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road. Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlak Road and bound for Connaught Place/ Central Secretariat will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg- Panchsheel Marg- Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned at Serial No. 1, the advisory said.

Parking will be available for those coming to watch the illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and C Hexagon after 7 pm.