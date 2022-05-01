YouTube
    Several passengers injured as SpiceJet flight encounters serious turbulence while landing in Durgapur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 01: Several passengers injured after a Spicejet aircraft plying from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent in Durgapur. The injured passengers have been taken to hospital.

    Representational Image

    "Today SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur," said SpiceJet spokesperson.

    SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," he added.

