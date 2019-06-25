  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Setback for Congress as SC rejects plea to stall staggered RS polls in Gujarat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: In a major setback for the Congress, the Supreme Court has rejected a petition that sought for simultaneous polls to be held for the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

    The court said that an election petition can be filed later, but it could not stop the elections at this stage.

    File phtoo of Supreme Court of India
    File photo of the Supreme Court of India

    Last week the court had issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition filed by the Congress challenging the decision of the EC to hold the Rajya Sabha elections on two separate dates. The ECI had fixed two separate dates for the RS polls in Gujarat. Two seats had fallen vacant from Gujarat after Amit Shah and Smriti Irani won the Lok Sabha elections.

    SC junks another plea challenging Bombay HC order on Maratha reservation

    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said that if you have one election today and one after two or four weeks, then you will be enabling the ruling party's MLAs to simply cross 51 per cent in the Gujarat assembly.

    He also said that the party had told the EC if elections for the two seats to be held on two separate dates, it would be both unconstitutional and illegal. The BJP has 99 MLAs in Gujarat, while the Congress has 77. He said that if the polls are staggered then the BJP will win both the seats. In case polls are held together, then both parties will win a seat each in the Rajya Sabha, Singhvi also added.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court rejected petition rajya sabha gujarat congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue