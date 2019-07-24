  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Set to take over as CM, Yeddy makes big promise for farmers

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 24: "A new era of development will start from now onwards," said BJP's Karnataka president B S Yeddyurappa soon after the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government lost the confidence vote.

    Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as chief minister, said "It is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government.

    File photo of BS Yeddyurappa
    File photo of BS Yeddyurappa

    I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards," he said.

    The BJP state chief, who had served as the chief minister of the State thrice, said his focus will be farmers hard hit by drought and other problems.

    "Our farmers are suffering due to drought and other reasons. In the coming days we assure the people of Karnataka that we will give more importance to the farmers so that they can live happily," he said.

    Yeddyurappa set to become CM, but how will tide over the rebel headache

    He added that once his government takes over, it would take an appropriate decision at the earliest.

    The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the Karnataka assembly, ending the nearly three-week long high political drama in the state.

    More BS YEDDYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yeddyurappa farmers confidence vote bjp karnataka

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue