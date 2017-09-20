Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line affected due to technical snag

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected on Wednesday evening due to a technical glitch. The Blue Line is the longest route in Delhi Metro and connects Dwarka and Noida.

The glitch, which was reported around 5.40 pm, slowed down train operations till about 7 pm, before it was rectified, giving a tough time to evening peak hour commuters on the line that connects Noida to south west Delhi's Dwarka.

"Train services on Line-3 were briefly affected from 6 pm to 7 pm between Janakpuri West to Dwarka section of Line-3 to undertake immediate repair of an OHE wire which was broken as a bird dropped a metallic wire on it, following which it snapped," a metro spokesperson said.

Single line services were continued through down line (towards Noida) on this section to work as a shuttle service, which kept the entire line running, but it could not prevent bunching of trains along the 50-km-long corridor. The Blue Line is extremely snag-prone due to a host of factors including its vulnerability to external factors as it is largely overground.

Services were fully restored around 7 pm, the spokesperson added.

On September 12, a Delhi Metro train ran from Chawri Bazar to Kashmiri Gate stations on the Yellow line with its doors open.

On June 18, Delhi Metro services were affected after a catenary wire snapped on the Blue Line.

DMRC's network currently spans around 213 kms and it carries an average of 30 lakh passengers daily, with Blue Line being one of the busiest.

OneIndia News