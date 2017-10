South Eastern Railway (SER) has decided to run thirteen pairs of weekly Special trains between Santragachi and Chennai Central from October 4 to December 28 to clear the extra rush of passengers during ensuing Diwali and Winter season.

06057 Santragachi-Chennai Central Special leaving Santragachi at 23.50 hrs every Thursday will reach Chennai Central at 05.30 hrs o­n Saturday.

In the opposite direction, 06058 Chennai Central-Santragachi Special leaving Chennai Central at 15.15 hrs every Wednesday will arrive Santragachi at 19.00 hrs, the next day.

The Special trains consisting of two AC 3-Tier, ten Sleeper Class and two general second Class coaches will have stoppages at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, o­ngle, Nellore and Gudur stations enroute.

