September wholesale price inflation eases to 10.66%

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 14: Wholesale inflation in the country eased to 10.6 percent in September.Provisional figures of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) are released on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month and compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. After 10 weeks, the index is finalized and final figures are released and then frozen thereafter.

The annual rate of inflation is 10.66% (Provisional) for the month of September, 2021 (over September, 2020) as compared to 1.32% in September, 2020. The high rate of inflation in September 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, non-food articles, food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical productsetc. as compared the corresponding month of the previous year.The annual change in the components of WPI index and inflation in the last three months is given below.

WPI food index (weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 159.6 in August, 2021 to 159.8 in September, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 3.43% in August, 2021 to 1.14% in September, 2021.

Final index for the month of July, 2021 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of July, 2021, the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 135.0 and 11.57 % respectively. The details of All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for September, 2021 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y- o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for September, 2021 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 83 percent, while the final figure for July, 2021 is based on the weighted response rate of 94 percent.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 13:18 [IST]