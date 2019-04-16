  • search
    Separatist Geelani's son gets second NIA summons in terror funding case

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned for the second time, the son of S A S Geelani, in connection with the terror funding case. The NIA has Dr. Naeem Geelani to be present at its office in New Delhi.

    Syed Geelani. File Photo.

    This is the second time that the NIA is issuing summons to Naeem Geelani in almost a week. He has been directed to appear on April 22 at 10.30 am. This has a reference of Case no NIA crime no RC- 10/2017/NIA/DLI. In his first summon he was asked to appear on April 9, 2019, at NIA Delhi, the NIA said.

    Terror sympathisers in govt offices: Monitoring group gets cracking

    Naeem a doctor by profession is presently posted at the JLNM hospital in Srinagar. He has been under the scanner for his role in the terror funding case. Naeem and his wife were living in Pakistan for ten years. They returned to India in 2010.

    His younger brother Naseem who works at the agricultural university in Srinagar has also been questioned in connection with the case.

