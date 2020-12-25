YouTube
    Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother passes away

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother, Bimpla Prasad, breathed her last on Thursday. The Union minister himself shared the news about his mother's demise on Twitter.

    Taking to Twitter, Prasad said, "My mother Bimla Prasad has left for her heavenly abode late last night. She was ailing for some time." In a another tweet, he said, "She was a source of my inspiration and all my achievements in life are because of her blessing. May her soul rest in peace."

    Coronavirus cases: India records 23,068 new COVID-19 cases, 336 deaths in last 24 hours

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have expressed grief over the demise of Prasad's mother.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party in communication said that it has cancelled all party functions in Patna today.

    Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
