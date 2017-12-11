Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan quits practice, cites humiliation

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan has decided to give up court practice, citing humiliation. In a letter to the Chief Justice of India, Dhavan alleged that he was humiliated by the court in the Delhi CM vs LG matter.

He writes, "After the humiliating end to the Delhi case, I have decided to give up court practice."

"You are entitled to take back the senior gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and services rendered", Dhavan also wrote.

Rajeev Dhavan, born 1946 a renowned advocate. He is the author of several books and also is a regular columnist.

Rajeev Dhavan studied law at Allahabad University, then at the University of Cambridge and London University. He has taught at Queen's University Belfast, the University of West London, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Texas at Austin. He is an Honorary Professor at the Indian Law Institute.

He runs the Public Interest Legal Support and Research Centre, which tries to make youth aware of constitutional and legal subjects. Dhavan was elected to the International Commission of Jurists in 1998, and was a member of the Executive Committee between 2003 and 2007, and from 2009. He was appointed chairperson of the Executive Committee in 2009.

OneIndia News