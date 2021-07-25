YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sanjay Raut's 'Hiroshima bombing' comparison to Pegasus row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 25: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked who funded the alleged snooping of politicians and journalists by Pegasus and compared it with the Hiroshima bombing, saying while the attack on the Japanese city had resulted in the death of people, the spying by the Israeli software led to "death of freedom".

    Sanjay Raut
    Sanjay Raut

    "The modern technology has taken us back to slavery," Raut said in his weekly column ''Rokhthok'' in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

    He said the Pegasus case is "no different from the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima".

    "People died in Hiroshima, while in the Pegasus case, it led to the death of freedom," he claimed.

    He said politicians, industrialists and social activists fear they are being spied upon, and even the judiciary and media are under the same pressure.

    "The atmosphere of freedom in the national capital ended a few years ago," said Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana.

    He also sought to know who paid for the alleged snooping by the Israeli spyware.

    Quoting a media report, he said the Israeli company NSO charged Rs 60 crore annually as license (fee) for the Pegasus software.

    By way of one license, 50 phones can be hacked. Hence, to tap 300 phones, six to seven licenses are required, the Rajya Sabha member said.

    "Was so much money spent? Who paid for it? The NSO says it sells its software only to governments. If it is so, which government in India purchased the software? Rs 300 crore were spent for spying on 300 people in India. Does our country have the capacity to spend so much money on spying?" Raut asked.

    He also said BJP leader (and former Union IT minister) Ravishankar Prasad had justified spying by saying 45 countries in the world used Pegasus.

    Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, claimed that journalists who criticised the Modi government were snooping targets.

    More SHIV SENA News  

    Read more about:

    shiv sena snooping

    Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X